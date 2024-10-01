 Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run

Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run

Family members have informed the authorities of the names of the alleged attackers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In Morena; Accused On The Run | Representative pic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot and killed his brother over a land dispute in Doheri village under the Ambah police station area late last night. The victim, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Family members have informed the authorities of the names of the alleged attackers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also
MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case
article-image

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sonu Gehlot, son of Gyan Singh Gehlot, aged 25, a resident of Doheri village. Sonu had been living with his family near their fields by the canal. On the night of the incident, he returned home from the village and was parking his motorcycle outside the house. As he was opening the wire fencing of the fields to enter, his elder brother shot him multiple times.

Police reports indicate that three bullets were fired at close range. Upon hearing the gunshots, Sonu’s family rushed outside and found him lying on the ground. They immediately took him to the Ambah government hospital, but he was pronounced dead before receiving any medical treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Israel Launches Localised, Targeted Ground Operations Against Hezbollah Terrorists In Southern Lebanon
Israel Launches Localised, Targeted Ground Operations Against Hezbollah Terrorists In Southern Lebanon
West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Their Indefinite 'Total Cease Work', To Hold March From College Square To Dharmatala On Wednesday
West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Their Indefinite 'Total Cease Work', To Hold March From College Square To Dharmatala On Wednesday
Rajinikanth To Undergo Elective Procedure After Getting Hospitalised In Chennai: Reports
Rajinikanth To Undergo Elective Procedure After Getting Hospitalised In Chennai: Reports
UPMSP UP Board Opens Application Correction Window For Class 10, 12 Exams 2025, Check Details
UPMSP UP Board Opens Application Correction Window For Class 10, 12 Exams 2025, Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run

Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run

Bhopal: Remove Barricades From Areas Where Metro Work Completed Says MD

Bhopal: Remove Barricades From Areas Where Metro Work Completed Says MD

MP Sudharatmak Sevayen Evam Bandigrah Adhiniyam Act To Be Enforced From November 1

MP Sudharatmak Sevayen Evam Bandigrah Adhiniyam Act To Be Enforced From November 1

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Of Three States Discuss Management In Cheetah Landscape

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Of Three States Discuss Management In Cheetah Landscape

Bhopal: Vendors Force To Pay Money To Local Goons; Enjoying Patronage Of Local Politicians

Bhopal: Vendors Force To Pay Money To Local Goons; Enjoying Patronage Of Local Politicians