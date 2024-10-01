Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In MP's Morena; Accused On The Run

Shocker! Brother Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In Morena; Accused On The Run | Representative pic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot and killed his brother over a land dispute in Doheri village under the Ambah police station area late last night. The victim, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Family members have informed the authorities of the names of the alleged attackers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sonu Gehlot, son of Gyan Singh Gehlot, aged 25, a resident of Doheri village. Sonu had been living with his family near their fields by the canal. On the night of the incident, he returned home from the village and was parking his motorcycle outside the house. As he was opening the wire fencing of the fields to enter, his elder brother shot him multiple times.

Police reports indicate that three bullets were fired at close range. Upon hearing the gunshots, Sonu’s family rushed outside and found him lying on the ground. They immediately took him to the Ambah government hospital, but he was pronounced dead before receiving any medical treatment.