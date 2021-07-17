Shivraj Singh to Prime Minister: Several valuable lives couldn’t be saved despite massive efforts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of condolence on deaths of at least 11 people in a tragedy in Vidisha district on Thursday night, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that several valuable lives couldn’t be saved despite massive efforts.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, your sensitivity will certainly give succour to the tragedy-struck families. Despite massive and constant efforts we couldn’t save several valuable lives in the unfortunate tragedy”, Chouhan tweeted.
The tragedy took place at about 9 pm on Thursday when residents of Lal Pathar village under Ganj Basoda tehsil in Vidisha district gathered at a village well to rescue a boy who accidentally fell in the well, and the well caved in.
PM’s condolences on Friday night were followed by President of India Ram Nath Kovind’s condolence on Saturday.
The President said, “I am deeply pained to come to know about death of several people in the tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha. I wish success to rescue operation and express my condolences to bereaved families.”
Notably, the Prime Minister expressed his condolence and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families late on Friday night.
The PM said in a tweet posted on PMO Twitter handle, “Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.”
Late, on Friday night chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced recovery of 11 bodies and winding up of rescue operation 24 hours after it was launched.
Chouhan said, “The rescue operation in Ganj Basoda has come to an end after 24 hours. 11 bodies have been fished out. This is an unfortunate incident. We are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray to God for peace of the departed souls.”