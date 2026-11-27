Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Security Protocol Allegedly Breached At Bhopal Airport, OSD Seeks Action Against Officials |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security lapse involving Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been reported at Bhopal airport during his visit to Delhi on November 23. His security officer has alleged serious negligence by airport authorities, private airline officials and protocol staff, prompting the minister's Office of Special Duty (OSD) to seek action against those responsible.

In a letter dated November 23, Bhupendra Singh Paraste, OSD to Chouhan, wrote to the private secretary to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, seeking appropriate action on the basis of a report submitted by Chouhan's security officer, Harendra Singh Thakur.

According to the complaint, despite prior intimation about the minister's travel, the arrangements at the airport were inadequate. Although the flight number remained unchanged, the airline allegedly changed the aircraft and Chouhan's seat without informing his office or security personnel in advance. The changes came to light only after he reached the airport.

The complaint also alleged that no airport terminal manager, Siddharth Yadav, or protocol staff member was present to receive the minister and assist with his luggage. In their absence, security personnel had to manage the arrangements themselves.

Another alleged lapse occurred during boarding. Chouhan was taken towards the aerobridge before other passengers had boarded, even though it was crowded with passengers. As a result, he had to stop midway amid the crowd, contrary to the prescribed security protocol.

The complaint further stated that his accompanying personnel were stopped and questioned during security checks and boarding, causing delays and inconvenience.