Bhopal Railway Station’s Platform No. 6 Parking Area To Remain Closed From November 28 Ahead Of Ijtima |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):In anticipation of a large influx of people for the 'Ijtima' event, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from December 4 to December 7, 2026, the railway administration is making necessary arrangements.

As part of these preparations, the parking area located at Platform No. 6 of Bhopal Railway Station has been designated for the accommodation and other essential requirements of those attending the event.

Passengers and the general public are hereby informed that, in light of these arrangements, the parking area at Platform No. 6 will remain completely closed starting from November 28, 2026. During this period, the entry and parking of all types of vehicles in this area will be prohibited.

Bhopal To Host Annual Ijtima Gathering

Bhopal's Alami Tablighi Ijtima is a major annual religious congregation that attracts thousands of people from across India and abroad. The gathering brings together members of the Muslim community for religious discourses, prayers and discussions on faith and spiritual life.

The four-day event will be held from December 4 to 7 this year, with a large turnout expected in the city.