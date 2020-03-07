Shivraj Singh Chouhan active in Delhi amid MP political storm, Narottam Mishra returns

BHOPAL: Amid political storm in the state, Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Delhi for the third day on Saturday when he met BJP leaders.

Chouhan discussed with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other leaders of the state party unit about the current political situation. Sources said Chouhan also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ex-minister Narottam Mishra has returned to Bhopal. BJP leaders are making a strategy for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections. BJP decided that it would field two candidates for two RS seats.

To ensure the victory of two candidates, the BJP will need the support of SP, BSP and that of the Independent legislators.

The party would also try to get vote of Congress legislators. Chouhan has discussed with the Central leaders about it.

If the BJP gets the support of some Congress legislators and that of the MLAs of other parties backing the government, it will be easy for the opposition to topple the state government.

Chouhan is discussing the names of those candidates who will be fielded for the RS elections.

On returning from Delhi, Mishra told journalists to wait and watch. One should pay attention to what the legislators who have returned from Delhi are saying, Mishra said.

None of the legislators said they had been abducted, Mishra said, adding, the government was working with vendetta.