Shivpuri Youth Dies After Electrocution, Villagers Protest Over Power Line Negligence |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic electric shock incident in Shivpuri’s Pohri area claimed the life of a young man, triggering anger among villagers who accused the electricity department of negligence in power line maintenance. The death of Dharmendra Dhakad led to protests at Pohri Chauraha, where residents blocked the road and demanded action against responsible officials, removal of the concerned supervisor, and compensation for the victim’s family.

According to information, Dharmendra Dhakad, a resident of Kamal Khedi village, came in contact with a live electricity wire and suffered a severe electric shock. Despite efforts to save him, he died due to the impact of the current. Another youth, Vijay Dhakad, was also injured after receiving an electric shock during the incident and was admitted to a private hospital in Shivpuri for treatment.

The incident triggered anger among the victim’s family members and local residents, who raised questions over the safety measures and maintenance of the electricity line. Villagers alleged that negligence in handling the power supply infrastructure resulted in the fatal accident.

Villagers Protest Over Power Line Negligence

Following the Shivpuri electricity accident, a large number of villagers gathered at Pohri Chauraha and staged a road blockade. The protesters demanded the removal of the concerned electricity department officer or supervisor and sought strict action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

The villagers also demanded financial assistance and proper compensation for Dharmendra Dhakad’s family. His uncle, Baishwaram Dhakad, appealed to the administration to provide economic support, stating that the family has been left in a difficult situation after the death.

Police teams from Pohri and Bhatnawar reached the protest site after receiving information about the road blockade in Shivpuri. Officials interacted with the villagers and family members and attempted to resolve the matter through discussions.

The administration has assured that the matter will be investigated. The exact reason behind the electric shock death and whether any negligence occurred in the electricity line maintenance will become clear after the completion of the probe.