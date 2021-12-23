Shivpuri: Woman saves her child from jaws of jackal

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman saved her child’s life from the jaws of a jackal in Thakurpura village, Shivpuri on Thursday morning.

The five-year-old boy, Aditya was playing outside his house. In the meantime, the jackal came nearby and attacked him. As soon as the woman, Ram Bai saw her child in trouble, she ran with a stone and hit the jackal.

The jackal ran away from there and hid into the nearby forest. The child has sustained minor injuries in the incident. The family members admitted the injured boy to the district hospital.

Rama said that she first tried to repulse the jackal by shouting but when it did not move, then she took the stone and hit the jackal.

Notably, such incidents have been reported earlier. Madhav national park is adjacent to the village. Various wild animals were spotted in the village.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:10 PM IST