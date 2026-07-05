Shivpuri To Become India's New Defence Hub; Missiles, Weapons And Ammunition To Be Manufactured At A ₹2,500 Crore Factory |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri will now be known not only for tourism and its tiger reserve but also for the nation's security. The foundation stone for the Adani Group's Rs 2,500 crore defence factory has been laid in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The weapons and ammunition produced at this facility will directly bolster the strength of the Indian Army.

Shivpuri is set to join the ranks of the country's major defence production centres. The foundation stone for the Adani Group's defence factory, valued at approximately Rs 2,500 crore, was laid near National Highway-27 in Pali village.

This mega-project will manufacture ammunition, state-of-the-art weapons, mission-ready missiles and high-tech defence equipment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Adani Group Directors Karan Adani and Jeet Adani were present at the foundation-laying ceremony. Before the event, the guests viewed an exhibition showcasing modern weapons and defence equipment.

Adani Group Director Jeet Adani stated that the group has announced an investment of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh. This investment will span sectors such as pumped hydro storage, cement, mining, logistics and thermal energy.

He mentioned that the goal is to generate approximately 1.20 lakh jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030, and this defence factory in Shivpuri represents a significant step in that direction.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that in the future, whenever the nation's security is discussed, Shivpuri will be recognised as a hub for defence production.

He noted that the weapons and ammunition manufactured here would strengthen the Indian Army, and the skills of local youth would contribute directly to the country's defence.

Expected to generate around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, this defence factory is considered a milestone for the industrial development of not just Shivpuri, but the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

While strengthening the goal of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) in defence production, this project is set to give Shivpuri a new identity on the country's defence manufacturing map.