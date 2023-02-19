Shivpuri: Three injured as illegal cracker factory catches fire in Madhya Pradesh district

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a boy received burn injuries when an illegal cracker factory caught fire in Sirsoda village in Shivpuri district on Sunday, police said.

Illegal manufacturing of crackers is claiming lives of several people in the state. People who are involved in manufacturing crackers for decades are not getting alternative livelihood.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel told Free Press that some people were packing crackers when the incident took place at 12.30 pm on Sunday. The SP informed that Akash Khan, his sister Neha Khan and Sufan Khan (3) were injured in the blast.

The village kotwar informed police. The crackers were stored in the house of Irshan Khan, which had caught fire accidently. The injured have been admitted to government hospital in Shivpuri. They are reported to be out of danger.

Flashback

October 2022: 5 people lost lives as cracker factory caught fire in Morena district. Deceased included wife of owner of the factory Jameel, his daughter, Pappu Gurjar and Golu Prajapati. Four police officials were suspended.

April 2022: Three including two minors died and 12 were injured as the crackers caught fire in shop in residential area of Shivpuri district.

October 2021: ACS home Rajesh Rajora imposed ban on sale and trade of harmful crackers. It followed Supreme Court, which imposed ban on crackers that are a threat to public health.

