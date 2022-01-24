Shivpuri: Suspecting infidelity, man cuts wife's nose

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Suspecting infidelity, a man in Shivpuri district cut his wife’s nose with a sharp-edged weapon, sources said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the man and started further investigation.

The incident took place at Bairad town of the district on Sunday evening. According to reports, victim Rekha Jatav, a resident of Bairad town, was out of home for the past six days.

When she returned home on Sunday, her husband Banty Jatav accused her of adultery. This led to an argument between the couple.

Following that, Banty attacked Rekha with a sharp-edged weapon and cut her nose.

In Charge of Bairad police station, Arvind Chouhan said that the accused husband had been arrested and was being interrogated.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:31 AM IST