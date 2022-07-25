Shivpuri: Son searches online for a contract killer, gets father eliminated in MP

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged man was shot dead by his son through a contract killer in the Nagariya Colony of Pichore Police Station area of the district, said officials.

The Pichhore police reached the spot and arrested son Ankit Gupta and his friend Nitin Lodhi. The police also arrested contract killer Ajit Chauhan and recovered pistol-315 used in the murder.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel, Mahesh Gupta, 55, was sleeping on the third floor of his house while his family was sleeping on the second floor. The family members heard the sound of a bullet firing but they mistook it for lightning and fell asleep again. It was the next morning when Mahesh did not come down, that the family found his body lying in the bed with a bullet in his head.

The police found the murder suspicious and were compelled to think that how the shooters reached Mahesh who was sleeping on the third floor without anyone from the second floor noticing it.

Exposing the murder, SP Chandel said that the elder son of the deceased Mahesh Gupta, who was in the army, had committed suicide a few years back and Mahesh had got about one crore rupees from the army as insurance money for Anil.

Mahesh Gupta's younger son, 25-year-old Ankit Gupta, was of criminal nature and was often involved in activities like selling illicit liquor and gambling.

His family did not use to give him money for his expenses. Irked Ankit Gupta with his friend Nitin Lodhi hired Ajit Chauhan, an 18-year-old gangster living in Bihar, and initially conspired to kidnap a child of one medical store owner for money.

In the first installment, they paid Rs 10,000 to Chouhan but he canceled the kidnapping due to a lack of money and started blackmailing them demanding Rs 1lakh or another contract.

Lack of money made Ankit plan to kill his own father. On the night of July 21, Ankit called the gangster to his house at around 2 in the night, took him to the third floor where the gangster shot his father in front of Ankit and sneaked him out of the house.

The next morning, Ankit acted on his second plan and narrated a concoction of his father's murder.

