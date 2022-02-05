Shivpuri: Rs 45 lakh loot case busted, 4 held, 3 on the run

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri police have busted a loot case involving Rs 45 lakh on Saturday evening. Neighbour was its mastermind, said police. In all 7 people were involved. Police arrested the four accused and recovered Rs 8 lakh from them. Three accused are on the run.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel told Free Press that three miscreants had looted a bank kiosk operator Vijay Singhal in Badarwas area on February 3 at about 9.15 pm.

The mastermind for the robbery was Ankush Jain who runs a shop in front of the kiosk and he knew that the victim kept cash at his home. He planned for the robbery and called his cousin brother from Ashoknagar. He came with four more people to execute the crime.

Ankush instructed his partners to make an obscene video of the wife of kiosk operator Vijay Singhal so that Vijay can be blackmailed. On Thursday night, three miscreants entered the house, two of them stood at the gate and other two including Jain monitored . Three miscreants talked through conferencing call to share details of happening.

The three miscreants called the kiosk operator down on the pretext of getting cash stuck in the ATM. As soon as he opened the gate, one of them put knife on Vijay and entered the house. After that, they tied his wife and two children.

The miscreant robbed Rs 45 lakh, gold chain and ring from the house. They also took away the hard disk with them so that no one could get the CCTV footage. The SP added that after coming out from the house they met at one place and distributed the booty and fled.

The police searched the mobile number from which one of the miscreants had called the victim Vijay. And while tracking the number, entire case came to fore.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:49 PM IST