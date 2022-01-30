Shivpuri: Court sentences 7 to life in jail for setting ablaze, killing 4 of family

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh for killing four persons by setting them ablaze, an official said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, Rameshwar Rathore, a resident of Maniyar under Shivpuri Kotwali police station limits, his sister Laxmi's husband Ramlakhan Rathore, mother-in-law and others started a blaze in a room in which his siblings and parents were sleeping in the intervening night of April 15 and 16, 2015.

The complaint filed in the next day of incident said complainant’s sisters Laxmi and Saraswati, brother Mahesh and mother Gita died in the blaze while father Jagdish survived.

Additional Public Prosecutor BD Rathore said Laxmi's husband Ramlakhan, brother in law Ramveer, mother-in-law Kamlabai, sister-in-law Durgesh and three others were booked for murder and dowry harassment charges.

The seven were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 6,000 each on Saturday, with the dying declarations becoming the main basis of the verdict, APP Rathore informed.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:56 PM IST