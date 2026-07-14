Shivpuri Railway Station Transformed Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh a city known for its rich past, historical heritage, and natural beauty, has been redeveloped into a modern facility under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, symbolising a progressive journey from heritage to development.

Falling under the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway, the station's redevelopment prioritises modernity, passenger amenities, and ease of access while reflecting local art and culture.

Shivpuri Railway Station not only connects various destinations but also serves as a significant tourist hub.

The station has been redeveloped through reconstruction and modernisation works costing approximately Rs 22 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

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Various development works have been undertaken to give the station a modern, well-equipped, and attractive appearance. Improvements and beautification of the circulating area, along with the provision and expansion of platform shelters (cover-over-sheds), have been carried out. Both the station's façade and interiors have been upgraded to reflect a modern aesthetic.

The construction of new waiting halls and restrooms marks a significant step towards enhancing passenger amenities.

A new station building, grand, modern, and visually appealing, has been constructed alongside a new foot-over-bridge.

Booking counters have been improved to offer greater convenience. The station has been made 'Divyangjan-friendly' (accessible to persons with disabilities) through the development of ramps, tactile paths, and other essential facilities. Additionally, an improved lighting system ensures safe movement within the station premises while also enhancing its visual appeal.

The new Shivpuri Railway Station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, represents a new image of a transforming India. It stands not only as a symbol of improved amenities, safety, and modernization but also as a catalyst that will accelerate local progress, tourism, and connectivity.