Shivpuri: Man rapes, kills his 6-year-old niece

Shivpuri/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by his uncle in Shivpur district, sources said on Monday.

The police late Sunday night arrested the accused, sources added.

The incident took place at Imaliya village under Tendua police station of the district.

According to reports, the girl went missing from home on January 14. Earlier, family members said that she would have gone to the fair which was being organized near her house. But, she didn’t return home till late evening, so they started searching.

The next day, they went to Tendua police station and lodged a missing person complaint.

The girl’s body was recovered from a grain storage box on Saturday.

Police, while investigating the case, found that the girl's uncle was missing from home from January 14. He was later nabbed.

“He has confessed to have committed the crime,” said sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Niranjan Singh Rajput, adding that the accused would be produced in the court soon.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:42 AM IST