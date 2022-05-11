Shivpuri: Lokayukta police arrest employment assistant for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested an employment assistant red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Karera locality of the district on Wednesday.

The accused Narendra Singh Solanki is the employment assistant of Silara gram panchayat under Narwar district Panchayat. He demanded the bribe of Rs 217000 from Vasim Khan, brother of sarpanch of Silara village to clear his payment of work done in the panchayat.

The deal, however, closed at Rs 200000 and Vasim was delivering the first installment of the deal. According to reports, Solanki called the victim at a Chaat stall in front of the Karera district panchayat office.

As soon as the victim handed him over the money, the lokayukta police caught him red handed. Solanki tried to escape from the spot but he did not succeed. The lokayukta registered a case against him and started investigation in the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:50 PM IST