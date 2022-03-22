Shivpuri: Lokayukta arrests two government employees for taking bribe of Rs 80,000

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The lokayukta police arrested two government employees of tribal welfare department for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 at their office in district collectorate in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as R S Parihar, district coordinator of Tribal Welfare Department and clerk Awadesh Sharma.

According to reports, the accused had demanded the bribe for releasing the scholarship of ST students from a hostel superintendent of the district.

The superintendent, Hemraj Adivasi said that they had demanded a 20 percent commission for releasing Rs 4 lakh scholarship of the ST students. Following the demand, Hemraj lodged a complaint against them in the lokayukta.

The team laid a trap and instructed Hemraj to act according to the plan. As soon as Hemraj gave them money, the team rushed to the spot and caught them red handed.

Lokayukta Inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan said that a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was on.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST