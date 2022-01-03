Shivpuri: Girl beats another girl with slippers, make video viral on social media

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A girl beat up another girl who slapped her younger sister in Karera town of the district.

The girl not only beat up her with slippers but also made a video of the incident. She made the video viral on social media.

According to reports, the girl who was thrashed has been identified as Naina. Naina had a dispute with a girl and she also slapped her. After that the girl told her elder sister about the incident. Her elder sister reached her coaching center and beat up the girl.

Both the parties reached the police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. The police however, resolved the problem of both the parties and did not register the case into the matter.

Earlier, a video of the same girl beating up a boy in the middle of the road went viral on social media 10 days ago. The girl alleged that the boy had made indecent remarks on her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:24 PM IST