Shivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike Purchase; Spends ₹60K On Parade For Kids' Smile (WATCH)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller from Shivpuri, Murari Kushwaha, made headlines when he bought a ₹90,000 Luna bike and then spent a whopping ₹60,000 just on the celebration!

That's right, Murari didn't just buy the bike; he turned the whole event into a grand affair that the town won't forget anytime soon.

Murari showed up at the bike showroom with a full parade in town—a crane, a horse carriage, and a DJ blasting music to mark the occasion.

After completing a traditional puja for his new ride, Murari and his friends broke into a dance, celebrating with full energy right there at the showroom.

A video of the scene was recorded, which circulated widely on social media.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | MP: Murari Chai Wala Gets Grand Celebration As He Reaches Showroom To Buy Two-Wheeler In Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/xZ0W7Lsto3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 14, 2024

But he didn't stop there! Murari rode in the horse carriage while his brand-new Luna bike was carried on the crane, all while the group danced their way back home to the beats of the DJ. People in the area couldn’t believe their eyes at the sight of this grand celebration.

Interestingly, Murari financed the bike with a down payment of ₹20,000 and arranged to pay monthly installments of ₹3,000. Despite that, he spent ₹60,000 on the celebration for his new bike to make his children happy.

Murari says he did it all for the joy of his two sons and his daughter. He’s got two sons and a daughter, and he says he’s ready to do anything to see them smile.

This isn't the first time Murari has gone all out for his family. A few months ago, when he bought a mobile phone for his daughter for ₹12,500, he spent even more—around ₹25,000—on a similar celebration, complete with drums, a DJ, and a procession.

The grand show, however, ended with a slight hitch as the police seized the DJ equipment for breaking noise rules and booked Murari and the DJ operator.

Despite that, Murari Kushwaha’s unique way of celebrating has certainly made him the talk of Shivpuri.