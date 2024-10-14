 Shivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike Purchase; Spends ₹60K On Parade For Kids' Smile (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike Purchase; Spends ₹60K On Parade For Kids' Smile (WATCH)

Shivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike Purchase; Spends ₹60K On Parade For Kids' Smile (WATCH)

Murari showed up at the bike showroom with a full parade in tow—a crane, a horse carriage, and a DJ blasting music to mark the occasion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tea seller from Shivpuri, Murari Kushwaha, made headlines when he bought a ₹90,000 Luna bike and then spent a whopping ₹60,000 just on the celebration!

That's right, Murari didn't just buy the bike; he turned the whole event into a grand affair that the town won't forget anytime soon.

Murari showed up at the bike showroom with a full parade in town—a crane, a horse carriage, and a DJ blasting music to mark the occasion.

After completing a traditional puja for his new ride, Murari and his friends broke into a dance, celebrating with full energy right there at the showroom.

FPJ Shorts
'Career Bigg Boss Ka Naam Lekar Chal Raha Hai': Atul Kishan SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Her 'Begging For BB' Statement
'Career Bigg Boss Ka Naam Lekar Chal Raha Hai': Atul Kishan SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Her 'Begging For BB' Statement
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No Suicide Note Found
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No Suicide Note Found
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here

A video of the scene was recorded, which circulated widely on social media.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Tides Have Turned; Two-Fold Setback; Ma’am Is Tense & More
article-image

But he didn't stop there! Murari rode in the horse carriage while his brand-new Luna bike was carried on the crane, all while the group danced their way back home to the beats of the DJ. People in the area couldn’t believe their eyes at the sight of this grand celebration.

Interestingly, Murari financed the bike with a down payment of ₹20,000 and arranged to pay monthly installments of ₹3,000. Despite that, he spent ₹60,000 on the celebration for his new bike to make his children happy.

Read Also
16-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death From Third Floor While Drying Clothes In Indore; Family Claims She...
article-image

Murari says he did it all for the joy of his two sons and his daughter. He’s got two sons and a daughter, and he says he’s ready to do anything to see them smile.

This isn't the first time Murari has gone all out for his family. A few months ago, when he bought a mobile phone for his daughter for ₹12,500, he spent even more—around ₹25,000—on a similar celebration, complete with drums, a DJ, and a procession.

The grand show, however, ended with a slight hitch as the police seized the DJ equipment for breaking noise rules and booked Murari and the DJ operator.

Despite that, Murari Kushwaha’s unique way of celebrating has certainly made him the talk of Shivpuri.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike...

Shivpuri 'Chai Wala' Takes Out Grand Rally Exhibiting Horse Carriage, DJ & Crane To Celebrate Bike...

No Place In Country Has As Much Drugs As In Madhya Pradesh," Says Congress Chief Jitu Patwari After...

No Place In Country Has As Much Drugs As In Madhya Pradesh,

Madhya Pradesh: VIT College Registrar Thrashes Guard After He Leaves Main Gate To Change...

Madhya Pradesh: VIT College Registrar Thrashes Guard After He Leaves Main Gate To Change...

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: BJP Likely To Field Ramniwas Rawat From Vijaypur Seat; Budhni Remains...

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: BJP Likely To Field Ramniwas Rawat From Vijaypur Seat; Budhni Remains...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 19-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister's One-Sided Lover In Filmy Style; Call...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 19-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister's One-Sided Lover In Filmy Style; Call...