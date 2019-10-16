Shivpuri: Ants crawling on body; Two Shivpuri doctors, three nurses suspended

SHIVPURI: A colony of ants found crawling over the eyes of a body at the district hospital in Shivpuri impelled the state government to suspend the civil surgeon, a doctor and three nurses on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed shock over the incident, after a photograph of the body of the man on whose eyes ants were moving went viral on social media.

The man Balchandra Lodhi, 50, who was suffering from TB died in the hospital on Tuesday, but his body was kept on the hospital bed for more than five hours.

Since the wife of Lodhi, Ramshri, was alone at home, she had to return there leaving her husband to the hospital.

When Ramshri was called to hospital, she came across the horrific sight and removed the ants from the eyes of her husband’s body.

The suspended doctors and staff nurses are Dr PK Khare, Dr Dinesh Rajput, Rewati Suryawanshi, Priyank Bihare and Alka Gupta, said collector of Shivpuri, Anugrapa P.

Apart from them, the ward boy Sanjay Sharma and guard Keshav Rawat were suspended.

The collector who probed the incident told Free Press that the action against employees was taken following instructions from the commissioner.

After the incident went viral on social media, Nath twitted showing his anger at it and called it highly insensitive.

Immediately after that, the collector, the SP and other officers rushed to the hospital and began to probe the incident by holding a meeting with the staff.

Civil surgeon falls ill: Civil surgeon Dr PK Khare suddenly fell ill after the incident of crawling of ants on the eyes of a body came to light. He was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital from where he was shifted to Gwalior.