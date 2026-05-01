Shivpuri Airport Proposal Hits Forest Roadblock; Feasibility Study Underway, Alternate Site Likely | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Forest Department flagged concerns over the proposed Shivpuri airport, asserting that a significant portion falls within the buffer zone of Madhav National Park, the Aviation Department has directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to a feasibility study to determine the project's viability. If issues persist, the government may look for an alternative site.

The concern stems from Supreme Court guidelines on wildlife conservation. Forest officials noted that the proximity of the project to the national park necessitates strict adherence to these environmental protocols.

Bhopal airport director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press that the feasibility study is being conducted in line with the apex court guidelines. He added that the project would only proceed if there are no legal hindrances. He further informed that the master plan has already been submitted to the State government, with a requirement of approximately 250 acres of land.

Meanwhile, aviation department sources stated that the Shivpuri collector has been verbally instructed to identify alternative sites for the airport should the feasibility study fail to resolve current issues.

Forest clearance unlikely if project near park

Sources said there is an existing airstrip in Shivpuri, which the state government plans to upgrade into a full-fledged airport. A forest officer from Madhav National Park said no formal proposal has been received so far and discussions remain at a higher level.

However, he said that if the airport area extends towards the national park, it is unlikely to receive the required clearance. If the expansion is directed away from the park, approval may be possible. Government sources said the project s proximity to Madhav National Park makes forest clearance unlikely.