Shivpuri: 15-year-old girl raped in city

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth while she was returning from school in Shivpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Sajai village under Rannaud police station area on Monday. The girl studying in high school was returning home from her school after submitting a copy of the pre-board exam.

She was coming along with her friend. As soon as they reached trijunction of the village, the girl’s friend turned towards her house. After that the girl moved towards her house alone. In the meantime, the accused caught her from behind and dragged her to the wheat field. The accused violated her and threatened to kill her.

After committing the crime, the accused left the victim in the field and ran away from the spot. Later, the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The victim said that she spotted the accused chasing her several times. He often used to see her on her way to school. He had kept track of her. On Monday, he was hiding himself in the field. As soon as her friend left for her house, the accused caught her and assaulted her, the victim added.

The police said that the accused had been arrested and investigation into the matter was on.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:13 PM IST