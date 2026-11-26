Sheopur Murder: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit, Lover Arrested Within 24 Hours | AI Generated Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A relationship reportedly ended in tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, where a woman was allegedly murdered by her former lover, who slit her throat. The crime came to light after the woman's body was found in Gopalpur village. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Danish Qureshi. According to the Agra police, Qureshi and the deceased, Kavita Adivasi, were previously in a relationship that had reportedly turned sour, leading to the murder.

Police also recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the crime based on information provided by Qureshi.

Police Launch Investigation

The murder took place on the night of Nov 24 in Gopalpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station. After learning about the incident, the woman's brother, Sonu Adivasi, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, the Agra police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Accused Arrested For Murder Within 24 Hours

Initially, the police faced difficulties in identifying the accused and establishing the motive behind the Sheopur murder case.

During the probe, police discovered that Kavita and Mohammad Danish Qureshi had previously been in a relationship. According to the police, their relationship had deteriorated, and this reportedly led to the crime.

Based on the evidence, police detained Danish for questioning and subsequently arrested him. The weapon allegedly used in the murder was also recovered at his instance. Police claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours.

Agra police station in-charge Dharmendra Sharma and his team played an important role in solving the Vijaypur murder case.

The arrested accused is being produced before the court. Further investigation into the Sheopur crime case is underway.