Sheopur: Expecting mother faces delay of ambulance, delivers on e-rickshaw

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the government fell flat after the 'limping' healthcare system of the state failed to provide emergency ambulance service to one expecting mother.

Even though the state government claims to provide ambulance service on just one call, the picture of Vijaypur Sub Health Center in the Sheopur district seems to narrate a different story.

An expecting mother, undergoing severe labor pain, delivered her baby on an e-rickshaw on her way to the hospital when an ambulance failed to make it to the service even after a long wait of 3 hours.

The incident was reported in the Vijaypur area of Sheopur district. Kin of the woman called 108 for a government ambulance service but did not get any response.

The family claimed that they kept on pleading for help but after a long wait of three hours, the woman was taken to the hospital on an e-rickshaw. As soon as she reached the hospital premises, she delivered on the e-rickshaw.

The doctors say that both the mother and the child are said to be healthy and have been admitted to the delivery ward of the Civil Hospital.