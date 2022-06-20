Sheopur: Couple drown in Nullah

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple drowned in a nullah while carrying wood from the forest near Kerka village under Agra police station limits in Sheopur, an official said on Monday.

The couple was identified as Ramswarup Adivasi and Batti Bai, residents of Kerka village. According to reports, on Sunday evening, they went to the jungle to collect wood. Because of the rain in the area, the water level of the Seep river has increased and they drowned in it.

On getting the information about the incident, Dehat police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies lying in the bushes near the Nullah, 3 km away from the incident spot. After that the bodies were sent to the district hospital for the post mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Kumar Singh said that a case was registered and investigation into the matter was on. The reason of death would be known after the post mortem report, Singh added.