Sheopur: 3 persons die, around 15 persons critical due to diarrhoea, claim villagers

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died and around 15 persons were reported critical due to diarrhoea in Chak Parond village of Arod gram panchayat of the district on Sunday, villagers said.

Those who died were identified as en elderly person Kedar Adivashi, a woman Ramdashi Bai and a child Guddi Adivasi (2). On the other hand the critical patients were referred to community hospital Vijaypur, district hospital of Sheopur and Morena.

On getting the information about the incident, Vijaypur SDM Neeraj Sharma, CMHO Dr BL Yadav along with their teams reached the village. They started the treatment of patients by setting up camps in the government hospital of the village.

According to reports, the reason for the spread of the disease is yet to be known, but villagers are apprehensive of spreading the disease by drinking contaminated water.

The doctor, however, said that the disease would have spread due to the addition of some irrelevant material in the food instead of water.

On the other hand, the relatives of the dead persons said that their family members had died due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in the village.

CMHO Dr Yadav said that all the serious patients were referred to the hospitals in Vijaypur and Morena. The remaining patients were being treated in the village itself. The reason for the spread of the disease will be known after the lab report. In the preliminary examination it seems that they suffered from food poisoning. As it was reported that they had participated in a function in Jaura and might have eaten something wrong. Though it would get clear after the lab report, he added.