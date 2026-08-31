'She Was Plotting To Kill Me...' Man Attacks Wife With Sickle, Murders Her & Then Attempts Suicide In Chhatarpur

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife with a sickle in Chhatarpur before attempting to end his own life with the same weapon.

He was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition. Doctors later referred him to Gwalior Medical College due to the seriousness of his injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment under police custody.

Husband brought wife back from her parents’ house

According to reports, Raja Babu Kewat (30), a resident of Moti Purva, was married to Siyapyari, a resident of Muhana village in Panna district. On Sunday, Raja Babu went to his in-laws’ house in Muhana and brought his wife back to their home in Moti Purva.

That night, the couple reportedly had an argument over an unspecified issue. As the dispute escalated, Raja Babu allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp sickle kept in the house. Siyapyari sustained serious injuries to her neck and body and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Man allegedly slit his own throat after killing wife

After attacking his wife, Raja Babu allegedly slashed his own neck with the same sickle. Hearing screams from the house, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot. They found Siyapyari lying dead in a pool of blood, while Raja Babu was seriously injured.

The family immediately took Raja Babu to a nearby health centre, where he received primary treatment. He was later referred to the district hospital, and due to his critical condition, doctors sent him to Gwalior Medical College. He is currently undergoing treatment under police supervision.

Police seize sickle from spot

After receiving information about the incident, Bansia police reached the spot at night. The police took the woman’s body into custody and sent it for post-mortem after completing the panchnama process. The sickle allegedly used in the crime was also seized from the scene.

Police have begun investigating the case by recording statements from family members and villagers. Preliminary investigation suggests that a family dispute may have led to the incident. However, police are probing the exact cause of the dispute and other aspects of the case.

Injured husband writes his version of events

Raja Babu was unable to speak due to his neck injury. When police questioned him about the incident, he asked for a pen and paper and wrote down his version of events.

In his written statement, Raja Babu claimed that he had been married for around 13 years. He alleged that his wife was having an affair and claimed that their three children were not his. However, he said he had raised them and continued to take care of the family.

Raja Babu further alleged that his wife had been planning to kill him and had earlier attempted to harm him. He claimed that he killed her after he realised that she intended to kill him. Police are verifying the allegations made in his statement.