Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy excited to perform at MP Foundation Day programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The trio of famous musician and composer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are excited to perform in the programme of 67th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day to be organised at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal on Tuesday evening. They said that they will dish out hit songs from films in which they have given the music.

Addressing the press conference, Shankar Mahadevan said that it is special occasion for him that he had been invited by Madhya Pradesh Government in state’s 67 Foundation Day programme. He said superhit songs of film Bunti aur Babli, Taare Zameen Par, Dil Chahta Hein, Razi etc will be presented by them. He also praised the greenery of Bhopal. Talking further he said some songs are close to his heart. He assured that he would give voice to Shiv Tandav during the programme. He also sang the song “ Har Ghadi Badal Rahin Hain Roop Jindagi..”

He supported the idea to have a film city in Madhya Pradesh as so many films are being filmed in the state. He was of the view that a bigger film city like unit should be constructed in Madhya Pradesh. In the meantime, he said that they only create original songs and don’t copy the songs.

Ehsaan said that it is for the second time that a trio has come to Bhopal to perform. Loy said that Bhopal has good infrastructure and he is equally excited to perform. He said that countless have been composed by the pair of them.

Charanjeet Singh Chouhan said he is going to present Madhya Pradesh songs and bhajans. Maithali said she would choreograph Shiv Mahima and she always enjoyed working in Madhya Pradesh as she gets good support.

