Shaheed Bhima Nayak Post-Graduate Government College Students Gherao Principal In Barwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A protest by athletes and students over the dilapidated sports ground at Government Shaheed Bhima Nayak Post-Graduate College (Prime Minister's College of Excellence) escalated into a commotion on Thursday night, with protesters surrounding the principal's office.

The students demanded security arrangements, CCTV cameras, proper drainage and appointment of permanent staff to ensure the safety of female students at the sports ground. They insisted on a written assurance from the college management over their demands and alleged flaws in the ground's construction.

Students said their sit-in would continue until the management gave them a written commitment. They held talks with the principal, but reached no consensus.

Later on Thursday night, students raised slogans outside the principal's office and surrounded him, preventing him from leaving the college premises. They said verbal assurances had been given earlier but no action had followed.

As tensions continued, a police team led by Barwani SHO Baljit Singh Bisen reached the college around 11 pm. Police formed a protective ring and escorted the principal safely through the crowd.

Bisen said the atmosphere had remained tense for some time. Police and district administration officials appealed to the students to protest peacefully.

Students, including Ankit Nigwal, said they had been discussing demands concerning the sports ground with the principal for nearly two years. He said the issues remained unresolved despite repeated verbal assurances and maintained that the protest would continue until their demands were met.