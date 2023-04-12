'7 BJP leaders gearing up for the CM chair in MP, they even got their suits ready,' hits senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): To review party's placement in upcoming assembly elections, Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh is on a tour of Bundelkhand.

Taking a jibe at BJP's 'ambitious' leaders to become CM of Madhya Pradesh, he said "As many as seven people in the BJP are eyeing the CM seat. While Shivraj is not ready to vacate the chair, his party leaders are dreaming to becoming CM. From state BJP president VD Sharma, state home minister Narottam Mishra to other senior leaders like Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, all are preparing to become CM. They have even begun to get their special suits ready for when they take oath as CM.

"However, their dreams will be left unfulfilled as Congress' Kamal Nath will take oath as CM in 2023 assembly elections," he added.

Digvijaya Singh as speaking at the Surkhi assembly of Sagar district on Wednesday.

He accused state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput-- who is also the MLA from Sagar's Surkhi assembly constituency, of not doing any public welfare work. "Even the Sarpanchs are not happy, they don't get any work," he added.

Regarding the farmers, Digvijaya Singh said that now is the wheat season. Farmers have been standing at the procurement centres here for four days. But there's no purchasing of wheat. No businessman is ready to stay here as he has to pay government tax as well as MLA’s tax. The government is event charging Rs 15 per sack from farmers. Where is this money going? Shivraj says that he is the son of a farmer then why is he looting farmers?" Digvijaya asked.