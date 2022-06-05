Seven new govt medical colleges will be starting soon in MP taking total to 20

Seven medical colleges tom come up in MP | Representative Pic

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

Seven new medical colleges will start in Madhya Pradesh within next couple of years.

For doing so, a letter will be sent from the colleges to the National Medical Commission (NMAC) this year. With opening of these colleges are opened, then the number of medical colleges in the state will increase to 20 and seats will increase from 2035 to 3070 in government medical colleges.

Apart from this, approval has been given to open three more new medical colleges. However, it will take two to three years to start them.

New medical colleges will be opened in Mandla, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Singrauli and Satna, according to medical education department officials.

With the opening of new medical colleges, the shortage of doctors in the state will be removed. Along with this, the shortage of medical teachers will also be overcome. Later, with the introduction of MD-MS course in these colleges, specialist doctors will also be able to get more in the state than now. These colleges are being started in collaboration with the Government of India. Rs 325 crores will be spent on opening the colleges. In this, 60 percent amount will be given by the Government of India.

Director Medical Education Dr. Jiten Shukla said, “ work is going on to prepare buildings for these colleges. On preparation, we will apply to the National Medical Commission.”

