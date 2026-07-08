Seven-Day Civil Defence Training Camp Ends In Chhatarpur, Volunteers Receive Certificates | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day Civil Defence capacity-building training camp concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony at the conference hall of Huge Neat Coaching near Police Line Square on Wednesday.

The closing event was attended by BJP State Secretary Archana Singh and District Commandant Harsh Jain as chief guests. Certificates were awarded to participants who successfully completed the training.

Addressing the gathering, Archana Singh said trained Civil Defence volunteers play a crucial role in assisting people during disasters and emergencies.

She said such programmes promote discipline, service and responsibility among youth and urged participants to use their skills for public welfare.

District Commandant Harsh Jain said the objective of Civil Defence is to prepare volunteers capable of responding effectively and calmly during emergencies. He encouraged the trainees to remain actively associated with disaster management activities.

During the camp, participants received practical and theoretical training of disaster management equipment and teamwork during emergencies.