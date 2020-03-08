Settlement, commercial set-up around green belt will lead to water shortage: Ex-cops criticise Bhopal’s master plan

BHOPAL: Ex-cops criticised the Bhopal’s master plan for not making provision to deal with traffic chaos and safety of commuters on highways.

According to them Bhopal needs an outer ring road to divert traffic movement from Sehore to Hoshangabad Road, and there is need of identified spots for police outposts on highways.

The master plan has identified the play grounds like BHEL Dushehera Maidan as the green belt.

Ex-Director General of police (DGP) RLS Yadav said the ring road is needed for the rising number of vehicles in Bhopal. He says the traffic chaos from the vehicles between Sehore and Hoshangabad road can be brought down with a ring road.

He says there are several plans where ring roads were proposed for easing the traffic burdens.

He also lays stress on the need of identified spots for police stations and outposts on the outer areas of Bhopal, to ensure safety of the commuters in any emergency.

He cites example of Bhilai steel plant where provision of police outposts on the outer circle was already made in the master plan.

Bhopal also needs this kind of provisions, he says.

Ex-director general (DG) of MP Police Arun Gurtoo said the way the play grounds and other maidans have been shown as green belt in the master plan, it shows that instead of developing or conserving the green belts the planners have only included the existing grounds in green belt, and we will challenge the move in the hearing, he added.

He also says the green belt around Upper Lake will also be challenged in the hearing. No settlement or any commercial set-up should be allowed around green belt as the city will have a water shortage very soon, he said.