SeoniMalwa: AAP members submit memorandum to press for demands

SeoniMalwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Aam Aadmi Party members raised slogans while protesting at the main gate of tehsil office to press for demands related to farmers. After some time, when Sub Divisional Magistrate Anil Jain arrived, AAP workers submitted a memorandum to him, which was addressed to the Chief Minister.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Sunil Gaur said, “Our area is completely dependent on agriculture. We farmers are deprived of our rights even after 75 years of independence, but now farmers will take our rights.”

AAP spokesperson Sunil Gaur added, “Even though we have Tawa dam in our area, water does not reach many villages of our Makdai, Misrod and Raigarh canals. We demand 15 hours of continuous power supply for irrigation and arrangements to replace the burnt transformer in 2 days without taking any money.”

Cleanliness of canals should be completed by October 15, and water should be provided to the farmers of the tail area by October 25. The allocation of urea and DAP should be made available to the farmers through the society.”

During this, Aam Aadmi Party politician Samit Patel told SDM Jain that farmers would not take zinc and sulphate along with DAP from the society. When fertilisers are being received from private shops in the area, why are they not given to society? The farmers who are not defaulters should be given fertilisers from the society.”

Among those who gave the memorandum, AAP's state spokesperson Sunil Gaur, Samit Patel, Sunil Raghuvanshi, Jagdish Lowanshi, Nitesh Yadav, Balwant Rajput, Vikas Dhakad, Dinesh Raghuvanshi, Vinod Raghuvanshi and Vikas Raghuvanshi.