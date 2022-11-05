Seoni: Two young girls flee with scooty; incident caught on CCTV

The two suspects as caught on CCTV. | FP PHOTO

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls of fairly young age were caught on CCTV camera stealing a scooty in the Ishwar Nagar area of Seoni district. The scooty was parked in front of a house when the incident took place and was caught on the camera installed there.

CCTV footage has shown the two girls walking in the Ishwar Nagar area with bags hung on their back. In another camera they can be seen riding the scooty, when suddenly they stop and the girl riding pillion gets off to look back. After a few moments they rode away in a hurry.

Shubam Hedau, the owner of the vehicle, has registered a case at the local police station. He said that he had parked the scooty in Ishwar nagar and went away to do some work when the two girls fled with the two wheeler.

Town Inspector Mahadev Nagotiya said that police are investigating the case based on the video footage and will catch the criminals soon.

