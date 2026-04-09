Senior IPS Officers Handed Over Charge Of Divisions In MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government handed over the charge of the divisions to senior IPS officers on Thursday.

As some of the officers, who previously held the charge, had been retired, new officers were assigned duties.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain initiated the process to make senior IPS officers in charge of the divisions.

IPS officer Varun Kapoor has been made in-charge of the Bhopal division. Similarly, Upendra Jain became the in-charge of the Ujjain division and G Akheto Sema the in-charge of the Chambal division.

Pankaj Shrivastava got the Jabalpur division; Ravi Kumar Gupta got the Narmadapuram division; Anant Kumar Singh got the Sagar division; and Rajababu Singh was sent to the Shahdol division.

Adarsh Katiyar remained in charge of the Indore division, Pragya Richa Shrivastava Gwalior, and Anil Kumar Rewa division.

They will continue to review the law and order situation in the divisions and directly report to the Chief Minister.