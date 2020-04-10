Senior Congress leader Hazarilal Raghuwanshi passes away at 93

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Hazarilal Raghuwanshi passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 93 and is survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters. His last rites will be performed at Awali-Ghat in Seoni-Malwa on Friday,

A native of Seoni Malwa town in Hoshangabad district, Raghuwanshi was a five-time MLA from the Assembly constituency and also served as a minister in various Congress-led governments in the state. The senior leader was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1977 and he also served as a deputy speaker in the state Assembly from 2003-2008. Currently he was a member of the party disciplinary committee.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh expressed their deep condolences over the veteran leader's death. It is great loss

Death of the Congress leader is a great loss to the party, tweeted Nath. The Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan also expressed grief on the sand demise of Congress leader. .