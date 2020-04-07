Coronavirus in Mumbai: Congress-BJP war of words on ration supply

MUMBAI: The war of words over supply of ration has erupted between the ruling and opposition parties. While the Congress party has advised Bharatiya Janata Party to desist from doing petty politics during the coronavirus outbreak, the latter has attacked the state government for not yet distributing the ration supplied by the central government.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that ration should be supplied to the people, who do not have ration cards, on the basis of their Aadhar card.
Reacting to this demand, Congress asked whether Fadnavis wanted to be a beneficiary of the ration scheme? “Fadnavis is making false claims that the centre has supplied 20 lakh tonnes of food grains to the state.
Centre decided to give additional 5kg of foodgrains per person. The letter of the central government for this reached the Food Corporation of India on March 30.
Still, the state government has not received food from the centre. State, instead of waiting for the central quota’s food grain, started distribution from its own quota,” Sawant added.
The opposition rejected all the allegations of the Congress and made it clear that they are not doing any politics. “The state government should first explain why it is not distributing food despite the central government releasing 90 per cent food for the next three months.
Centre has given orders that 3 months ration should be given free of cost. Why is the state government not following this order?” BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay asked.
