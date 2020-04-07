Coronavirus in Mumbai: Congress-BJP war of words on ration supply

MUMBAI: The war of words over supply of ration has erupted between the ruling and opposition parties. While the Congress party has advised Bharatiya Janata Party to desist from doing petty politics during the coronavirus outbreak, the latter has attacked the state government for not yet distributing the ration supplied by the central government.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that ration should be supplied to the people, who do not have ration cards, on the basis of their Aadhar card.

Reacting to this demand, Congress asked whether Fadnavis wanted to be a beneficiary of the ration scheme? “Fadnavis is making false claims that the centre has supplied 20 lakh tonnes of food grains to the state.

Centre decided to give additional 5kg of foodgrains per person. The letter of the central government for this reached the Food Corporation of India on March 30.