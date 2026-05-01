Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Invites Him For Religious Event; Discusses Wheat Procurement, Farmers’ Woes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday to extend an invitation to a religious programme scheduled in Raghogarh. The former Chief Minister also raised issues related to wheat procurement and farmers' difficulties in the state.

During the meeting, Singh urged the Chief Minister to ensure smooth and timely procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that farmers are not forced into distress sale.

Singh invited the Chief Minister to a religious event, Shri Ram Mahayagya, scheduled from May 18 to May 28 in his hometown Raghogarh. It is a large religious and community event involving 151 fire rituals over 10 days.

Singh and his family are patrons of the event, which is expected to see participation from devotees across regions.

Diggi visits Ayodhya's Ram Lalla

Earlier in March, Digvijay Singh visited Ayodhya on Ram Navami and had darshan of Ram Lalla, his first after the Ram Temple’s construction and pran-pratishtha.

He donated ₹1.11 lakh, said Congress respects personal faith without misusing religion, and emphasised visiting both Lord Ram and Hanuman. He was welcomed at the airport and met former UP Congress chief Nirmal Khatri.