MP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya; Makes First Visit After Construction Of Ram Temple -- VIDEO

MP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh visited Ayodhya on Thursday, and sought blessings from Ram Lalla.

This is Digvijay Singh’s first visit to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram Temple and the pran-pratishtha ceremony. After the darshan, he said he felt really good after coming to the temple.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrives in Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami. He says, "I wish you all on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram's blessings be on everyone. I have never opposed Ram Mandir. I even donated… pic.twitter.com/KBfFWld1sp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2026

Singh donated ₹1.11 lakh to temple

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “I wish you all on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram's blessings be on everyone. I have never opposed Ram Mandir. I even donated ₹1.11 lakh for the temple.”

He added, “In Congress, everyone follows their religion according to their faith. We do not misuse religion for business or politics. Anyone - Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, or Christian - can follow their faith, but religion should not be misused for political or business purposes.”

In Ayodhya, he was welcomed by Congress workers at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya. Later, he visited the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Nirmal Khatri.

When asked about the Iran-Israel conflict, he said, “Everyone is watching this while people wait in long queues at cooking gas and petrol pumps. When God calls, everyone goes. So, when I was called, I went. We have also contributed to the temple and donated money. You cannot visit Lord Ram and not see Hanuman Ji - it is not possible.”