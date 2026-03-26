 MP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya; Makes First Visit After Construction Of Ram Temple -- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya; Makes First Visit After Construction Of Ram Temple -- VIDEO

MP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya; Makes First Visit After Construction Of Ram Temple -- VIDEO

Former MP CM and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh visited Ayodhya on Ram Navami and had darshan of Ram Lalla, his first after the Ram Temple’s construction and pran-pratishtha. He donated ₹1.11 lakh, said Congress respects personal faith without misusing religion, and emphasised visiting both Lord Ram and Hanuman. He was welcomed at the airport and met former UP Congress chief Nirmal Khatri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
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MP News: Former MP CM Digvijay Singh Seeks Blessings From Ram Lalla In Ayodhya -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh visited Ayodhya on Thursday, and sought blessings from Ram Lalla.

This is Digvijay Singh’s first visit to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram Temple and the pran-pratishtha ceremony. After the darshan, he said he felt really good after coming to the temple.

Singh donated ₹1.11 lakh to temple

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “I wish you all on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram's blessings be on everyone. I have never opposed Ram Mandir. I even donated ₹1.11 lakh for the temple.”

He added, “In Congress, everyone follows their religion according to their faith. We do not misuse religion for business or politics. Anyone - Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, or Christian - can follow their faith, but religion should not be misused for political or business purposes.”

In Ayodhya, he was welcomed by Congress workers at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya. Later, he visited the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Nirmal Khatri.

When asked about the Iran-Israel conflict, he said, “Everyone is watching this while people wait in long queues at cooking gas and petrol pumps. When God calls, everyone goes. So, when I was called, I went. We have also contributed to the temple and donated money. You cannot visit Lord Ram and not see Hanuman Ji - it is not possible.”

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