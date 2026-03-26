Ram Navami: Visit These Lord Ram Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | March 26, 2026
Ram Navami is celebrated every year in the month of Chaitra. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
On this occasion, visit these revered Lord Ram temples in India:
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is one of the most revered Lord Ram temples in India, which is located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, is the only temple in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king and given a royal guard of honour daily.
The Ramanathaswamy Temple located in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu is a Lord Shiva temple with Dravidian architecture and sacred teerthams.
The Kalaram Temple is a renowned 18th-century temple dedicated to Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Goddess Sita. The temple is located in Nashik, where he lived during his exile.
The Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple, a testament to the rich history and culture of Chikmagalur, is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Andhra Pradesh. This revered temple, home to Lord Ram.
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Ragunath Temple is another temple which you shouldn't miss. The temple is dedicated to Lord Ram and is one of the largest temple complexes in Northern India, situated in Jammu.
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