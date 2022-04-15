Sendhwa administration razes house of a person languishing in jail, Congress raises concern

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has raised concern once again after a case of a person was highlighted in which the person languishing in jail was made accused of riots and his house was raised by Sendhwa administration in Barwani district recently.

Shahbaaz, Fakhru and Rauf accused for attempted murder are in jail since March 5 but have been named in a police case in the communal clashes in Sendhwa in Barwani district earlier this month, raising questions about the police investigations in the rioting case.

One of the men had recently witnessed the wrath of the district administration, who allegedly demolished his house citing illegal construction.

The case was registered against them in the same police station where the attempt to murder case was registered.

As the case came to fore and started doing rounds on social media platforms, Arun Yadav said that it was the reason why he was demanding no action without proper investigation.

“I have been urging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and other responsible officials of the government not to take action without investigation,” said Yadav.

It is not surprising at all considering the past record of the police. One of the accused whose house was bulldozed was in jail since March but the administration damaged his family. What is the use of courts, then, asked Yadav.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:02 PM IST