Bhopal: NCERT director Prof DK Saklani in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Professor Dinesh Kumar Saklani is in Bhopal on three day visit from Friday, said media in charge of Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, Ashwini Kumar Garg.

Prof Saklani, who took over as director of NCERT in February this year has been awarded with a distinguished Academy Award by Punjab and Sahitya Academy, Jalandhar for historical writing in 2005.

Saklani will remain in Bhopal from April 15-17. On Friday, he will visit Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal- a unit of NCERT and inaugurate a newly built girls hostel and a park. He will also take the progress report of the institute later in the day.

On April 16, Prof Saklani will inaugurate the solar plant and visit different departments of the institute. He will review the progress of the institute besides having a brainstorming session with the academic staff.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:23 AM IST