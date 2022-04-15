Bhopal: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated across city, CM attends state-level event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 131st birth anniversary of the architect of Constitution of India Bhim Rao Ambedkar was celebrated across the city on Thursday.

While a state-level event was held at Motilal Nehru stadium by scheduled caste welfare department, with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief guest, several local events were hosted by his followers, political leaders and people in general.

All his statues across the state capital were decked up with garlands.

The event at Motilal Nehru stadium was presided over by the minister of SC Welfare department Meena Singh.

Chouhan said that it was relieving to be celebrating Baba Sahebís anniversary after two years freely in open.

Addressing the students, he said, When it came to write a constitution for a newly independent nation, all of India knew only Ambedkar could do the miracle. My sons and daughters, when Baba Saheb can perform these miracles, you can also do it while following his ideals.

He gave a constitution that considers everyone equal and gives everybody the rights they deserve, he added.

BJP State President VD Sharma, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, MLA Rameshwar Sharma and BJP district president Sumit Pachauri reached the Board Office Square and offered garland on the statue of Bharat Ratna Ambedkar and took a pledge to follow his ideals.

Congress leaders including former minister and legislator PC Sharma also paid respects to Ambedkar.

Congress legislator Arif Masood and BJP leader Rahul Kothari led a bike rally on the occasion.

Food grains were distributed to 5,000 people at Banjari Maidan. Cultural events were held by Bodhisattva Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samyukta Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti at the 2nd no bus stop in the city.

Traffic diverted from Board Office Square

The traffic was diverted from the Board Office Square on Thursday as the square was crowded with political leaders and Ambedkarís followers who had reached there to pay their respects. The police had barricaded the route from Vyapam Square and Jyoti Square so as no vehicles to pass through the square. The incoming traffic from Chetak Bridge to Board Office square was diverted towards Zone 2 from Jyoti Square.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:27 AM IST