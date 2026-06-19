Self-Help Group Women Allegedly Trapped In Loan Scam | Representative image

Rishita Tomar | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of tribal women across Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla and Dindori districts have alleged they are victims of a multi-crore loan scam in which loans were sanctioned in their names, savings withheld and bank accounts frozen, leaving many unable to access welfare benefits, including Ladli Behna Yojana payments and gram panchayat wages.

The women, associated with Shakti Mahila Sangh Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, said they were enrolled in self-help groups through which loans were processed.

However, several alleged they never received the loan amount despite being shown as borrowers liable for repayment.

Complaints have emerged from Mandla, Dindori, Bargi, Sihora, Sleemanabad, Bahoriband, Badwara, Salaiyya, Katni, Barhai and adjoining areas.

Representatives of the organisation, however, denied allegations that loans were issued without borrowers' knowledge.

Even Ladli Behna money is stuck

Shivkali, a complainant from Katni, alleged that her SBI account in Bargi has been on hold since February, preventing her from accessing savings and welfare benefits.

We cannot withdraw our own money. Even Ladli Behna funds deposited in the account are inaccessible, she alleged.

Shivkali claimed she regularly deposited Rs 150 every month through the women's group and had repaid all loan liabilities.

Despite completing the scheme period, she alleged neither her savings were returned nor the account hold removed. Repeated visits to the society's office yielded no response, prompting her to approach the police.

Women deposited money for years

Eight women from Aintha Rampur village alleged they deposited Rs 150 per month for five years under an insurance-linked scheme run through the group's Bargi branch. They claimed they also paid additional charges while availing loans.

Despite repaying loans and depositing nearly Rs 15,000 each, they alleged the society neither returned their money nor provided satisfactory explanations.

Another group alleged loans of Rs 40,000 each were sanctioned in their names, but the amount was never handed over to them. They also claimed their bank accounts were put on hold.

Loan taken, but money never received

Bileshwari, who submitted a complaint at Majhauli police station, alleged a hold was placed on her bank account despite her never receiving any loan benefit.

She said she learned about the alleged loan only after related documents appeared on her mobile phone.

Society rejects allegations

NS Parihar, owner of the organisation, said around Rs 120 crore remains outstanding from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs). He said the company has issued nearly 10,000 legal notices and initiated recovery proceedings.

Parihar maintained that loans were disbursed only after completion of required documentation, including signatures, vouchers, receipts and notarised records.

He said borrowers with proof of repayment could submit documents for verification and action would be taken against any agent found guilty of misappropriation.