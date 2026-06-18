 Security Guard Stabbed, Minor Injured In Blade Attack In Bhopal
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Security Guard Stabbed, Minor Injured In Blade Attack In Bhopal

In another incident under the Kamla Nagar police station limits, a 17-year-old boy was injured after being attacked with a blade following a dispute over a motorcycle collision. The incident occurred around 10 pm when the minor's bike reportedly brushed against another motorcycle carrying three youths on a narrow road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
Security Guard Stabbed, Minor Injured In Blade Attack In Bhopal
Security Guard Stabbed, Minor Injured In Blade Attack In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate violent incidents in the city left a security guard and a minor injured, with the police registering cases and launching searches for the suspects.

In the first incident, a 34-year-old security guard was allegedly attacked with a knife by two unidentified youths during a wedding function in the Kajlikheda area late on Wednesday night.

The victim, Deepak Vanshkar, a resident of Mugalia Chhap, had gone to attend a relative's wedding when an argument broke out with the suspects. During the dispute, the youths allegedly stabbed him in the back and fled the scene.

Vanshkar was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

In another incident under the Kamla Nagar police station limits, a 17-year-old boy was injured after being attacked with a blade following a dispute over a motorcycle collision.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the minor's bike reportedly brushed against another motorcycle carrying three youths on a narrow road. An argument followed, and one of the youths allegedly attacked the boy with a blade, causing serious injuries.

The suspects fled the spot before the victim's family arrived. The police have registered a case and are searching for the three suspects.

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