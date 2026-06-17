Over 1,600 Electric Monopoles To Be Shifted For Bhopal Road Expansions Phase 1 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major road widening projects across Bhopal have triggered an extensive power infrastructure relocation plan, with more than 1,600 new steel monopoles set to replace old six to nine-metre electricity poles in the first phase of the project.

The power distribution utility is shifting nearly 1,650 electricity poles and around 45 kilometres of 33-KV and 11-KV transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of key road corridors.

The work is being undertaken in coordination with agencies including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Bhopal Development Authority (BDA), and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Installation of new poles has already begun along the Ayodhya Bypass 10-lane project, while similar work is underway in Arera Colony, Shahpura, Jail Road, and Bittan Market areas.

Officials said the existing six to nine metre poles are being replaced with modern steel monopoles ranging between 13 and 15 metres in height.

In many locations, a single monopole will replace two conventional poles, reducing roadside obstruction and making maintenance easier.

Experts noted that repeated road resurfacing over the past three decades has left many existing poles effectively submerged by 1.5 to two metres below current road levels, necessitating their replacement.

Officials said the infrastructure upgrade will strengthen Bhopal's power network and support growing electricity demand arising from expanding airport connectivity, increasing urbanisation, and the development of new residential areas.

Ratnagiri-Airport corridor to witness major overhaul

The largest phase of the project will be carried out along the 22-kilometre Ratnagiri to Airport corridor.

Here, 48 steel monopoles will be installed while 22 kilometres of 33-KV lines and 16 kilometres of 11-KV lines are relocated. The section is targeted for completion within a year.

A second phase covering the Ratnagiri to Kokta corridor will involve the installation of 60 monopoles and the shifting of nearly nine kilometres of high-tension lines over the next three years.

5 Lakh residents likely to face scheduled outages

Nearly five lakh residents across around 120 colonies, including Ayodhya Nagar, Govind Garden, Minal Residency, Narela, Kokta, and Airport Road, are expected to experience planned power shutdowns of one to three hours during various stages of the work.

Officials said outage schedules will be announced in advance through newspapers and digital alerts.

Official Statement

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) General Manager Pradeep Singh Chauhan told Free Press that pole and power line shifting is being carried out wherever road widening projects are being executed by agencies such as the NHAI and PWD.

"New poles with heights ranging from 13 to 15 metres are being installed to ensure safety clearances and meet technical standards. The number and specifications of poles depend on the requirements of each project," Chauhan said.