Sehore: Woman denied medical assistance for delivery, complaint filed at CM Helpline

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor at civil hospital in Ashta denied medical assistance to a pregnant woman. The latest case has come to the fore of a pregnant woman, a resident of ward number one in Dorabad Pili Khadan. As per reports, the pregnant woman's family took her to the hospital for delivery but the doctor procrastinated, and when the condition worsened, she was referred to Sehore.

As a result, the woman delivered on the way but the infant could not survive. The woman was then admitted to the district hospital where her condition is said to be critical. The victim's family has filed a complaint against doctors for negligence to Block Medical Officer Dr SK Mahour and CM Helpline.

Resident Yakub Khan said that on September 8, he took daughter-in-law Afsana to the hospital for delivery. Yakub Khan said Dr Shubham Dalodriya asked for Rs 10,000 for delivery. When he insisted on giving Rs 5,000, the doctor left in anger. When the doctor came back, Yakub Khan begged Dr Dalodriya to get the delivery done, saying that the condition was severe but he referred Afsana to Sehore. At present, the woman is being treated at Sehore District Hospital. In this matter, the BMO has issued a notice to Dr Dalodriya and sought a reply.

After the matter came to notice, a show cause notice was issued to Dr Shubham Dalodriya. According to Dr SK Mahour, if the notice is not answered within the time limit, action will be taken as per rules.