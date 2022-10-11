Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Farmers face shortage of manure |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A state of unrest surfaced at the manure sales centre of Sehore district, located in premises of agricultural produce market of the district on Tuesday, as the shortage of urea as well as manure caused inconvenience to the famers, said the locals of the area.

The locals added that the situation took a turn for the worse, when the farmers were required to submit their loan books to get their number.

The farmers present at the spot alleged before the media that the situation was the same every year, where farmers of the district often have to face inconvenience due to the shortage of urea. Some of the farmers stated that they had come a long way to purchase urea and manure, but were rendered empty handed due to the scarcity of urea.

The farmers also raised slogans during this, but to no avail, as allegedly, no officials reached the spot to resolve the issues of the farmers. The dismayed farmers then left the spot.

A farmer belonging to Semli village of Ichhawar, Lad Singh Verma, alleged before the media that the incharge of the sales centre always denied selling manure to them by saying that the manure rack had not arrived yet.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, KK Pandey, told the media that the sales centre was giving 20 sacks to farmers, while the farmers are demanding 50 sacks each. He added that as Markfed IDs had not been issued to the farmers, they were compelled to come to the city for manure purchase.