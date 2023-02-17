Sehore: Traffic gridlock opens, Kubereshwar temple premises turn into garbage dump

Kubereshwar temple premises |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kubereshwar temple premises turned into a garbage dump on the second day of Rudraksha Mahotsav on Friday.

The traffic system that went up the spout on the Bhopal-Indore highway on Thursday was restored. The devotees, however, continued to face problems of food, drinking water and toilets.

As the garbage has been kept on the temple premises, foul smell is emanating causing trouble to devotees. A religious preacher Pradeep Mishra is reciting the Shivpuran. He was also distributing Rudrakshas, but he had to stop it because of the chaos.

A large number of people returned to their homes, as they did not get Rudraksha and proper lodging facilities. The main temple compound is strewn with plastic bottles, polythene bags, glasses, plates and food leftovers.

The temple committee failed to maintain cleanliness in the area, devotees said. Ban on single-use plastic has been flouted. 150 toilets for 20 lakh people Although nearly 20 lakh people reached Kubereshwar Dham, the number of toilets was only 150.

Vitthalesh Seva Samiti invited people from across the country to Rudraksha Mahotsav. Most of the toilets are dirty.

Tents made of saris, wrappers

Five tents have been set up for devotees on the temple premises, which are full to their capacity.

Many devotees spent the cold night on the Indore-Bhopal highway and in the farmlands near the temple. Thousands of devotees made temporary arrangements for staying with saris, rags and wrappers using bamboos and traffic stoppers.